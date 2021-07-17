Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $226.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

