Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PRTH opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

