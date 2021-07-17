Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the June 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PCSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In related news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

