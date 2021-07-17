Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 339,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,910. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

In other Professional Diversity Network news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

