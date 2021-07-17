Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 36.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 555,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTDR opened at $31.76 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

