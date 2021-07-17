Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $223.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

