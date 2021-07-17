Profund Advisors LLC Buys 369 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 323,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

