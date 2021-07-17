Profund Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

