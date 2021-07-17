Profund Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth $640,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of RNST opened at $37.57 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

