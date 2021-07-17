Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 933 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

