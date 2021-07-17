Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.05. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

