Profund Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $207.70 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

