Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $20.89

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $21.52. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

