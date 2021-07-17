ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

