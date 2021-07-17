Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 394.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. 124,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

