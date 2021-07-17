PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

PUBM stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,164,483. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $19,590,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $7,969,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

