Putnam Investments LLC Buys 27,500 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LBAI stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.