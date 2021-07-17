Putnam Investments LLC Buys 4,785 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $388.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.