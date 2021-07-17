Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sprout Social by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.