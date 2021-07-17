Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Down 77.5% in June

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Puyi stock remained flat at $$4.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

