Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Conagra Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.