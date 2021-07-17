Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $996.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.