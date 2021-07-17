Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

