Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Decreased by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Textron stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $2,230,925.55. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $668,214.58. Insiders have sold a total of 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

