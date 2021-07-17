Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

BA stock opened at $217.74 on Friday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

