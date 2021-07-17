Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

