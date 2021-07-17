QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has $49.53 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QGEN. Citigroup reduced their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

