Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $549.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $549.38 million and approximately $133.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $5.58 or 0.00017576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,571,707 coins and its circulating supply is 98,537,904 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.