Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $8,510,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

