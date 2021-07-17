Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,670. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

