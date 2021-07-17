QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

