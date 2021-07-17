Quipt Home Medical Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.23 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

