R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

