Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

GHACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

