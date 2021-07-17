Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

