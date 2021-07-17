Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

RPD stock opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

