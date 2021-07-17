Raymond James Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.20.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.14. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$26.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

