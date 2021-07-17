Raymond James Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 10,617,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,919. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.