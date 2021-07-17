Raymond James Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
NYSE:FHN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 10,617,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,919. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
