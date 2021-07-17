RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

