Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

