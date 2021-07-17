Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.60 and the lowest is $4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $15.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $17.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $148.44. 358,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,869. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $93.61 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

