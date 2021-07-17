Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of ACCO Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

ACCO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

