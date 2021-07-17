Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

