Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $737,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

