Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 107,494 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 241.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $7,476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

