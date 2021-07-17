Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCNB by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LCNB by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.