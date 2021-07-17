Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 76,384 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

