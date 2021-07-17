Reviewing Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.49%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 173.29 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.09

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 76.7%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability. It obtains external research to complement its in-house research to make its investments. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as The Adams Express Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. was founded in 1840 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

