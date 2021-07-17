REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of REX American Resources worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.27. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $871,734. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.