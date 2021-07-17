Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million.

RXN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE RXN opened at $49.76 on Friday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

